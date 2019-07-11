UFC 241 Poster Released (Photo)

The UFC 241 is quickly approaching as the event gets closer and the official poster has been released.

UFC 24 Poster

The UFC 241 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The official Twitter account of the UFC released the event’s poster, which you can see here:

A rematch between current UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former champion Stipe Miocic is expected to serve as the main event. Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz in a welterweight bout is expected to serve as the co-headliner of this show.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. The promotion will be announcing more bouts for this upcoming show in the coming weeks. Until then, here is what the updated card looks like:

Heavyweight bout: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic

Welterweight bout: Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz

Middleweight bout: Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa

Bantamweight bout: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen

Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch

Featherweight bout: Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff

When it comes to fight night, you can count on MMA News to provide live coverage. Stick with us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.