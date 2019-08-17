UFC 241 Results: Cormier vs. Miocic

UFC 241 goes down tonight (Sat., 2019) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title.

The first fight between Cormier and Miocic took place in the main event at the UFC 226 pay-per-view event with the champion vs. champion matchup being hyped as Cormier as then-light heavyweight champion.

Miocic lost the fight in shocking fashion via knockout in the first round to lose the heavyweight title, which marked history as Cormier became a two-division champion.

UFC 241 Predictions: Cormier vs. Miocic 2

The co-headliner will see a welterweight bout between Nate Diaz and Anthony Pettis. This marks the first fight for Diaz since UFC 196.

Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa in a middleweight bout, Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff in a featherweight bout, and Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch in a middleweight bout rounds out the five bout main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights from Anaheim. Check out MMA News’ UFC 241 results below:

Quick UFC 241 Results

Main Card (10 PM ET, PPV)

Heavyweight title bout: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic

Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic Welterweight bout: N ate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis

ate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis Middleweight bout: Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa

Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa Featherweight bout: Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, ESPN)

Lightweight bout: Devonte Smith vs. Clay Collard

Devonte Smith vs. Clay Collard Bantamweight bout: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen Lightweight bout: Christos Giagos vs. Drakkar Klose

Christos Giagos vs. Drakkar Klose Bantamweight bout: Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney

Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney Women’s strawweight bout: Shannah Cifers vs. Jodie Esquibel

Shannah Cifers vs. Jodie Esquibel Bantamweight bout: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Brandon Davis

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Brandon Davis Women’s flyweight bout: Shana Dobson vs. Sabina Mazo

**Keep refreshing for live results**