UFC 241 Salaries: Stipe Miocic Tops The List

The UFC 241 salaries are in and the new heavyweight champion stands alone with his payday.

Stipe Miocic challenge Daniel Cormier for the UFC heavyweight title last night (Aug. 17). Miocic sought revenge as Cormier knocked him out back in July 2018. Miocic got his vindication, stopping Cormier in the fourth round to reclaim the gold. He ended up earning a $750,000 fight purse.

UFC 241 Salaries

Cormier ended up taking home $500,000. Nate Diaz looked stellar in his return from a three-year absence, defeating Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision. Diaz earned $250,000 while Pettis snagged $155,000.

Here are the rest of the UFC 241 salaries (via MMAJunkie.com):

Stipe Miocic: $750,000 (no win bonus)

def. Daniel Cormier: $500,000

Nate Diaz $250,000 (no win bonus)

def. Anthony Pettis: $155,000

Paulo Costa $120,000 (includes $60,000 win bonus)

def. Yoel Romero: $150,000

Sodiq Yusuff $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)

def. Gabriel Benitez: $40,000

Derek Brunson $190,000 (includes $95,000 win bonus)

def. Ian Heinisch: $25,000

Khama Worthy $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)

def. Devonte Smith: $23,000

Cory Sandhagen $154,000 (includes $77,000 win bonus)

def. Raphael Assuncao: $79,000

Drakkar Klose $56,000 (includes $28,000 win bonus)

def. Christos Giagos: $28,000

Casey Kenney $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)

def. Manny Bermudez: $20,000

Hannah Cifers $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)

def. Jodie Esquibel: $10,000

Kyung Ho Kang $44,000 (includes $22,000 win bonus)

def. Brandon Davis: $21,000

Sabina Mazo $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)

def. Shana Dobson: $12,000