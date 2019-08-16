UFC 241 Weigh-in Results: All Fighters Make Weight

UPDATE: The UFC 241 weigh-in results are in and everyone hit their target weight.

The UFC 241 weigh-ins will take place today (Aug. 16) at noon ET.

All 24 fighters on the UFC 241 card are set to tip the scales. UFC 241 will be held inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California tomorrow night. Headlining the card will be a heavyweight title rematch between champion Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic. Back in July 2018, Cormier knocked out Miocic in the first round to capture the heavyweight gold. Can lightning strike twice or will Miocic rule again?

Also tipping the scales this morning will be co-headliners Nate Diaz and Anthony Pettis. Diaz hasn’t competed since his Aug. 2016 majority decision loss to Conor McGregor. As for Pettis, he’s coming off a second-round knockout victory over Stephen Thompson.

Here is a live stream courtesy of MMAFighting:

Main Card (PPV)

Daniel Cormier (236.5) vs. Stipe Miocic (230.5)

Nate Diaz (170) vs. Anthony Pettis (169.5)

Paulo Costa (186) vs. Yoel Romero (184.5)

Gabriel Benitez (146) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (145)

Derek Brunson (186) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Prelims (ESPN)

Devonte Smith (156) vs. Khama Worthy (155.5)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (136)

Christos Giagos (155) vs. Drakkar Klose (155.5)

Manny Bermudez (140) vs. Casey Kenney (139)*

Prelims (ESPN+)

Hannah Cifers (114.5) vs. Jodie Esquibel (116)

Brandon Davis (136) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (136)

Shana Dobson (124.5) vs. Sabina Mazo (126)

*- This is a 140-pound catchweight bout