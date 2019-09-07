UFC 242 Bonuses Revealed

The UFC 242 bonuses have been released.

UFC 242 took place inside The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Headlining the card was a lightweight title clash between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier. This fight saw Khabib lock in a rear-naked choke in the third round to win the fight and retain his lightweight title.

The co-main event saw more lightweight action between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder.

Felder looked for revenge against Barboza as the pair initially fought back at UFC on FOX 16 in July 2015, where Barboza took home a unanimous decision victory. This fight saw Felder score a split decision win.

UFC 242 Results: Khabib Submits Poirier

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Nurmagomedov, Ottman Azaitar, Muslim Salikhov, and Belal Muhammad.

With there being four fighter performance bonuses, there was no “Fight of the Night” honors.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event did ridiculous at the gate but they didn’t own the gate, which means they didn’t get paid for how many fans were in attendance. Thus, a number wasn’t given.

A live gate number will come out later. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC 242. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.