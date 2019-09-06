UFC 242 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Today (Sept. 6)

The UFC 242 ceremonial weigh-ins are set to begin.

Setting The Stage

Tomorrow (Sept. 7), UFC 242 will take place inside du Arena in Abu Dhabi. In the main event, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will collide with interim title holder Dustin Poirier.

The co-main event will see a lightweight rematch as Edson Barboza goes one-on-one with Paul Felder. Back in July 2015, Barboza earned a unanimous decision victory over Felder.

UFC 242 will also feature a match-up between Islam Makhachev and Davi Ramos. Heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Shamil Abdurakhimov will share the Octagon. The main card will begin with lightweight action as Mairbek Taisumov takes on Diego Ferreira.

All fighters on the UFC 242 card weighed in earlier today. Sarah Moras is the only fighter on the card to have missed weight. The good news is that the title bout set for tomorrow has been made official.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 242 tomorrow. We’ll keep you posted with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

You can see a live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins below, which begins at 10 a.m. ET and of course stick with MMA News tomorrow for live coverage of UFC 242: