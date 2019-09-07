UFC 242 Highlights: Belal Muhammad Taps Takashi Sato

Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato ended in a tap at the UFC 242 pay-per-view event.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 242 show on Saturday afternoon (September 7, 2019) from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The fight nearly went the distance until the middle of the third round when Muhammad was able to get back control and lock in the rear-naked choke for the win.

UFC 242 Results: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1170365203315220481

Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) picks up his first career submission at #UFC242 pic.twitter.com/CmNWDiJ6zD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 7, 2019

