UFC 242 Highlights: Carlos Diego Ferreira Outstrikes Mairbek Taisumov to Victory

Carlos Diego Ferreira got the win over Mairbek Taisumov at the UFC 242 pay-per-view event.

The two fighters met in a lightweight out at the UFC 242 show on Saturday (September 7, 2019) from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Aside from one takedown attempt that was stuffed from Ferreira, this was a stand-up fight that had some good moments between the two fighters.

After the first round that saw Ferreira get rocked, it was all Ferreira as he put constant pressure on him. Ferreira won by decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Ferreira had four straight wins before UFC 242 but it didn’t come easy. In his latest fight in February against Rustam Khabilov, he won a unanimous decision but missed weight. Prior to that fight, he had back-to-back knockouts of Kyle Nelson and Jared Gordon and a decision over Olivier Aubin-Mercier.

Taisumov had won six straight fights with five coming by knockout including three straight post-fight bonus awards against Alan Patrick, Damir Hadzovic and Felipe Silva. In his latest fight, he scored a unanimous decision win over Desmond Green.

