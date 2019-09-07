UFC 242 Highlights: Curtis Blaydes Smashes Shamil Abdurakhimov

Curtis Blaydes smashed Shamil Abdurakhimov at the UFC 242 pay-per-view event.

It was all Blaydes in this fight as he controlled it from the get-go. Blaydes took him down with ease where he rained down big strikes. He almost finished it with elbows near the end of the first round but was able to do so by TKO with several big strikes in the second round.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC 242 show on Saturday (September 7, 2019) from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

D O M I N A N T !



🇺🇸 @RazorBlaydes265 backs up the talk #InAbuDhabi! pic.twitter.com/zpw9CFGv24 — UFC (@ufc) September 7, 2019

Blaydes bounced back from a second defeat to Francis Ngannou last year by out-pointing Justin Willis March. He was looking to make it two wins in a row and continue to stake a claim for a title shot in this fight.

As for Abdurakhimov, he had been on a tear heading into this fight. It all started following his knockout loss to Derrick Lewis in 2016 as the Russian had won three in a row. His recent wins include knockouts of Chase Sherman and Marcin Tybura, as well as a decision win over former champion Andrei Arlovski.

