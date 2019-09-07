UFC 242 Highlights: Islam Makhachev Decisions Davi Ramos

Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos went the distance at the UFC 242 pay-per-view event.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC 242 show on Saturday (September 7, 2019) from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The fight went all three rounds but also ended in the third round.

At first, it was a striking contest but as the fight went on, Makhachev started to take the fight to the ground. The highlight of the fight saw Ramos pushed forward again and got dropped hard by a knee.

Makhachev chased him to the ground with a flurry of punches. The fight went the distance and Makhachev got the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Ramos landed his fourth straight win back in May with a unanimous decision over Austin Hubbard at UFC on ESPN+ 11. Before that, he had three straight rear-naked choke wins over Chris Gruetzemacher, Nick Hein and John Gunther.

Makhachev scored a decision win over Arman Tsarukyan in April at UFC on ESPN+ 7 in Russia that extended his five-fight winning streak. During that run, he’s picked up decisions over Chris Wade and Nik Lentz, a knockout of Gleison Tibau and a submission of Kajan Johnson.

