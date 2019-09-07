UFC 242 Highlights: Khabib Nurmagomedov Taps Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov tapped Dustin Poirier at the UFC 242 pay-per-view event.

The two fighters met in a lightweight title bout at the UFC 242 show on Saturday (September 7, 2019) from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. In the first round, Khabib completely dominated the fight with ground control and his grappling.

In the second round, Poirier shined for some moments as he stunned the UFC champ and teased locking in guillotine chokes but couldn’t get it tight. The finish of the fight saw Khabib lock in the rear-naked choke for the win after escaping a guillotine choke attempt by the challenger.

Nurmagomedov remains the UFC lightweight champion and extends his pro-MMA record to 28-0.

UFC 242 Results: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

"At his mauling best in round one!" 🦅



🏆 The champ is in prime form! #UFC242 pic.twitter.com/T7sIHTmV14 — UFC (@ufc) September 7, 2019

https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1170436335825383426

This fight came after Khabib inked a new UFC contract. Khabib defeated Conor McGregor via fourth-round submission by way of neck crank back in October at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event.

This fight marked Khabib’s latest bout to take place inside of the Octagon as he had been away. He ended up getting a suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) following the post-UFC 229 brawl.

Khabib went flying out of the Octagon. He got into a scuffle with some of Conor McGregor’s teammates, mainly training partner Dillon Danis.

In his latest fight under the UFC banner, Poirier beat Max Holloway by a hard-fought unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 236.

The win earned him the interim UFC lightweight title. The show went down on April 13, 2019, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. He went on a four-fight winning streak to earn this title opportunity.

