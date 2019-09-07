UFC 242 Highlights: Ottman Azaitar Sleeps Teemu Packalen With Nasty KO

Ottman Azaitar sleeps Teemu Packalen at the UFC 242 pay-per-view event. It was a nasty KO, to say the least.

Azaitar landed one of the sickest knockouts in the history of the UFC. Azaitar crushes Packalen with a right hand to the ear, which left Packalenout on impact. He was twitching after he landed on the mat.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC 242 show on Saturday afternoon (September 7, 2019) from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 242 Results: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 242. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.