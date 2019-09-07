UFC 242 Highlights: Paul Felder Avenges Loss to Edson Barboza

Paul Felder avenges loss to Edson Barboza at the UFC 242 pay-per-view event.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC 242 show on Saturday (September 7, 2019) from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. These guys wanted to win and the fight lived up to the expectations that were set when it was first announced.

Felder was split open with a headbutt early in the first round but the doctor gave the okay to continue. Later on, Barboza was sliced open when he took him down in the second round by an elbow from Felder, who was on his back. Felder did tease an armbar in the second round but Barboza escaped. In the end, the judges gave the decision win to Felder.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1170426503235923969

The pair initially fought back at UFC on FOX 16 in July 2015, where Barboza took home a unanimous decision victory.

Heading into this fight, Barboza came off a big knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in March at UFC on ESPN 2. The Brazilian was just 1-3 in his past four fights.

As for Felder, along with juggling UFC analyst/commentating duties, he comes off a unanimous decision victory over James Vick in February. This saw him suffer a collapsed lung in the fight. He was 4-1 in his last five fights heading into this show with his only loss coming to Mike Perry by split decision at the UFC 226 pay-per-view event.

