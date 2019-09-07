UFC 242 Highlights: Sarah Moras TKO’s Liana Jojua

Sarah Moras finished Liana Jojua at the UFC 242 pay-per-view event.

In a dominating performance from start to finish, Moras got side control and rained down strikes for the TKO win in the third round.

The two fighters met in a women’s featherweight bout at the UFC 242 show on Saturday afternoon (September 7, 2019) from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 242 Results: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

