UFC 242 Medical Suspensions: Joanne Calderwood Faces Lengthy Sit

The UFC 242 medical suspensions are in.

This past Saturday (Sept. 7), UFC 242 took place in Abu Dhabi. In the main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier did battle in a lightweight title unification bout. In the third round, Nurmagomedov submitted Poirier via rear-naked choke. Poirier will sit for 30 days due to left brow and eye lacerations.

UFC 242 Medical Suspensions

Facing a 180-day sit is Joanne Calderwood, who suffered a nasal injury in her split decision win over Andrea Lee. Peep the full list of UFC 242 medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie.com):