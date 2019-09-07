UFC 242 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 242 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Today (Saturday, September 7, 2019) the UFC 242 pay-per-view event takes place inside the Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The main event will feature a bout between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier. The co-main event features a lightweight bout between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 242 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 5:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 242 post-fight press conference.