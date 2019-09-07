UFC 242 Results: Khabib vs. Poirier

Check out MMA News' UFC 242 results, featuring a main event meeting between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

UFC 242 goes down today (Sat. September 7, 2019) from The Arena on Yas Island and we have you covered with the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

This fight came after Khabib inked a new UFC contract. Khabib defeated Conor McGregor via fourth-round submission by way of neck crank back in October at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event.

In his latest fight under the UFC banner, Poirier beat Max Holloway by a hard-fought unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 236. The win earned him the interim UFC lightweight title.

The co-headliner will see Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder in a lightweight showdown.

Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos in a lightweight bout, Curtis Blaydes vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov in a heavyweight bout, and Mairbek Taisumov vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira in a lightweight bout rounds out the five bout main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights from Abu Dhabi. Check out MMA News’ UFC 242 results below:

Quick UFC 242 Results

Main Card (2 PM ET/PPV)

UFC lightweight title bout: Khabib Nurmagomedov (champion) vs. Dustin Poirier

Lightweight bout: Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder

Lightweight bout: Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos

Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov

Lightweight bout: Mairbek Taisumov vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Preliminary Card (12 PM ET/FX)

Women’s flyweight bout: Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee

Featherweight bout: Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lerone Murphy

Women’s featherweight bout: Liana Jojua vs. Sarah Moras

Lightweight bout: Teemu Packalen vs. Ottman Azaitar

Preliminary Card (10:15 AM ET/ESPN+)

Welterweight bout: Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato

Welterweight bout: Nordine Taleb vs. Muslim Salikhov

Middleweight bout: Omari Akhmedov def. Zak Cummings by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Lightweight bout: Don Madge def. Fares Ziam by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

