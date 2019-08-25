UFC 242’s Dustin Poirier: I’m Not Worried About Khabib’s Takedowns

Dustin Poirier insists he isn’t dreading Khabib Nurmagomedov’s takedown ability.

On Sept. 7, Poirier will take on Nurmagomedov in a UFC lightweight title unification bout. Poirier holds interim gold, while Nurmagomedov is the 155-pound champion. The bout will headline UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

Poirier Not Fazed By Nurmagomedov’s Takedowns

MMAJunkie.com caught up with Poirier inside the American Top Team gym. “The Diamond” said he isn’t going to be constantly thinking about Nurmagomedov’s grappling (via Sport Bible).

“I’m not worried about his takedowns so much. I need to hurt this guy. That’s a huge part of this training camp. Putting myself in good positions to win the rounds and win the fight. Staying off the fence. Getting up off the ground. But, at the same time, I need to do what I do.

“I have the opportunity to make history and do something that’s never been done. I’m embracing that… I’m just excited that I put myself in this position and that I have an opportunity to show the world how great I am on the biggest scale possible and unify these belts. Make history – that’s what this is about.”

Poirier captured the interim lightweight title in an April showdown against featherweight champion Max Holloway. Poirier earned the unanimous decision victory. Nurmagomedov is coming off a successful title defense against Conor McGregor back in Oct. 2018.

UFC 242 will also feature a lightweight rematch between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder. Nurmagomedov’s teammate Islam Makhachev will also be in action as he meets Davi Ramos. Heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Shamil Abdurakhimov are set to collide. Lightweights Mairbek Taisumov and Carlos Diego Ferreira will also be in action.