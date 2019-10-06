UFC 243 Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

The UFC 243 bonuses, live gate and attendance have been released.

UFC 243 took place inside Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Headlining the card was a middleweight title unification clash between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. Adesanya was just too much on the feet for Whittaker to handle. “The Reaper” was dropped at the end of the opening frame and stopped in the second stanza via TKO.

The co-main event saw lightweight action. Dan Hooker went into his bout with Al Iaquinta as the 15th-ranked UFC lightweight. Iaquinta held the sixth spot and you can bet the numbers will be changed in the next update. Hooker earned a unanimous decision victory over Iaquinta.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Adesanya and Yorgan De Castro. De Castro earned a first-round knockout victory over Justin Tafa to open up the main card of UFC 243.

“Fight of the Night” honors went to Brad Riddell and Jamie Mullarkey. Both men put on a show for three rounds in their preliminary bout. In the end it was Riddell who took home the unanimous decision victory.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 57,127 fans which is a record for UFC events. A live gate number came out to approximately $8 million AUD ($5.5 million USD). MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC 243. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC 243 bonuses?