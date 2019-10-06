UFC 243 Highlights: Dan Hooker Outpoints Al Iaquinta

Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker went the distance at UFC 243.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium. What an interesting fight.

It was all Hooker in the first round with some nice striking and ground control with strikes and even some submission attempts. Iaquinta shined in the second round with his striking that seemed like he had turned the tide.

That changed once he was dropped with a major league right hand but was able to survive the attack by Hooker. It was a much calmer third round. In the end, the judges gave the win to Hooker.

Iaquinta was coming off a unanimous decision loss against Donald Cerrone. This fight served as the headliner of UFC Ottawa event (also known as UFC on ESPN+9) on Saturday night (May 4, 2019) at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada that was broadcasted on ESPN+. He was looking to avoid back-to-back defeats.

In his previous fight, Hooker ran through James Vick to score a knockout victory at the UFC San Antonio from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN back in July. Hooker snapped his four-fight winning streak in his previous outing against Edson Barboza by KO back in December at the UFC Milwaukee event.

