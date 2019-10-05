UFC 243 Highlights: Ji Yeon Kim TKO’s Nadia Kassem

Ji Yeon Kim finished Nadia Kassem at UFC 243.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium.

With just one second left in the second round, Kim TKO’d Kassem to win the fight.

UFC 243 Results: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 243. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.