UFC 243 Highlights: Khalid Taha Submits Bruno Silva

Khalid Taha finished Bruno Silva at UFC 243.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium. In the third round of the fight, Taha got his back and locked in the arm-triangle choke victory.

UFC 243 Results: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

He submits the Brazilian BJJ black belt! @KhalidTahaMMA gets the late finish at #UFC243! pic.twitter.com/UdKWUvN6sA — UFC (@ufc) October 5, 2019

