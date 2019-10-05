UFC 243 Highlights: Khalid Taha Submits Bruno Silva

By
Andrew Ravens
-
UFC 243

Khalid Taha finished Bruno Silva at UFC 243. 

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium. In the third round of the fight, Taha got his back and locked in the arm-triangle choke victory. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

