UFC 243 Highlights: Megan Anderson Taps Zarah Fairn dos Santos

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Megan Anderson tapped Zarah Fairn dos Santos at UFC 243. 

The two fighters met in a women’s featherweight bout at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium. In the first round of the fight, the former Invicta women’s featherweight champion scored the triangle choke win. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

