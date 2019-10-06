UFC 243 Highlights: Megan Anderson Taps Zarah Fairn dos Santos

Megan Anderson tapped Zarah Fairn dos Santos at UFC 243.

The two fighters met in a women’s featherweight bout at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium. In the first round of the fight, the former Invicta women’s featherweight champion scored the triangle choke win.

UFC 243 Results: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:





Big bounce back win for @MeganA_mma, who locked up the first-round submission at #UFC243 pic.twitter.com/rT7VX06Ct2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 6, 2019

Megan Anderson first round SUBMISSION! @MeganA_MMA gets the first round finish in front of the home crowd! #UFC243 pic.twitter.com/7Y0ujCfVKW — UFC (@ufc) October 6, 2019

