UFC 243 Highlights: Megan Anderson Taps Zarah Fairn dos Santos

Megan Anderson tapped Zarah Fairn dos Santos at UFC 243.
The two fighters met in a women’s featherweight bout at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium. In the first round of the fight, the former Invicta women’s featherweight champion scored the triangle choke win.
UFC 243 Results: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
