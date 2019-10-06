UFC 243 Highlights: Sergey Spivak Chokes Out Tai Tuivasa

Tai Tuivasa got choked out by Tai Tuivasa at UFC 243.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium. The story of the fight was quite simple,

Tuivasa looked good on his feet in the striking department but couldn’t stay upright as Spivak continued to score takedowns as the fight went on.

Spivak scored a takedown in the second round and got full mount where he smashed with strikes then locked in the arm-triangle for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Serghei Spivac punished Tai Tuivasa on the ground before putting him to sleep with an arm triangle #UFC243 pic.twitter.com/22GLzjT2dQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 6, 2019

Spivak comes off the first loss of his pro-MMA career, which also happened to be his UFC promotional debut as was finished by Walt Harris in under a minute. Prior to his UFC debut, Spivak had an undefeated 9-0 record, with all nine victories being stoppages.

Tuivasa was coming into this fight on a two-fight losing streak, which marked the only two losses of his career. In his last outing, he was defeated thanks to a decision by Blagoy Ivanov at UFC 238.

