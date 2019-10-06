UFC 243 Highlights: Yorgan De Castro Scores Walk-Off KO Win

Yorgan De Castro finished Justin Tafa at UFC 243.

It was a battle of the young lions and two fighters that were unknown to most fight fans. Both fighters were on a roll as undefeated fighters and never made the walk to the Octagon prior to this fight.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium. In the first round of the fight, Tafa rushed towards Castro and Castro landed a big right hook that dropped Tafa like a sack of potatoes.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/118067079014179635

