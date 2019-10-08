UFC 243 Medical Suspensions: Al Iaquinta Faces 180-Day Sit

The UFC 243 medical suspensions are in.

This past Saturday (Oct. 5), UFC 243 took place inside Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. In the main event, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker did battle in a middleweight title unification bout. Adesanya stopped Whittaker in the second stanza via TKO to become the undisputed 185-pound title holder.

UFC 243 Medical Suspensions

Facing a 180-day sit is Al Iaquinta, who suffered a unanimous decision loss to Dan Hooker in the co-main event. Peep the full list of UFC 243 medical suspensions below (via MixedMartialArts.com).

Israel Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker by KO (Strikes, Round 2, 3:33)

7 Days to Adesanya for Mandatory Rest

60 Days to Whittaker for KO – 45 Days No Contact

Dan Hooker defeated Al Iaquinta by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

30 Days to Hooker for Left Knee lacerations and 21 Days No Contact

180 Days to Iaquinta or clear by Negative X-Ray for Left Tib/Fib and Foot X-Rays

Sergey Spivac defeated Tai Tuivasa by Technical Submission (Arm Triangle Choke, Round 2, 3:14)

7 Days to Spivac for Mandatory Rest

45 Days to Tuivasa for Soreness Right Ribs and 30 Days No Contact

Dhiego Lima defeated Luke Jumeau by Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

7 Days to Lima for Mandatory Rest

30 Days to Jumeau since Scans and X-Rays were negative – 21 Days No Contact

Yorgan de Castro defeated Justin Tafa by KO (Punch, Round 1, 1:20)

7 Days to De Castro for Mandatory Rest

60 Days to Tafa for KO – 45 Days No Contact

Jake Matthews defeated Rostem Akman by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

7 Days to Matthews for Mandatory Rest

7 Days to Akman for Mandatory Rest

Callan Potter defeated Maki Pitolo by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

30 Days to Potter and 21 Days No Contact

30 Days to Pitolo and 21 Days No Contact

Brad Riddell defeated Jamie Mullarkey by Unanimous Decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-26)

45 Days to Riddell for Left Eyebrow Laceration and and 30 Days No Contact

30 Days to Mullarkey since Scans were Negative, 21 Days No Contact

Megan Anderson defeated Zarah Fairn dos Santos by Submission (Triangle, Round 1, 3:57)

7 Days to Anderson for Mandatory Rest

30 Days to Fairn for Left Eyelid laceration and 21 Days No Contact

Ji Yeon Kim defeated Nadia Kassem by TKO (Punches, Round 2, 4:59)

7 Days to Kim for Mandatory Rest

45 Days to Kassem since CT and X-Rays were Negative – 30 Days No Contact

Khalid Taha defeated Bruno Silva by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke, Round 3, 3:00)