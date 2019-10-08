UFC 243 Medical Suspensions: Al Iaquinta Faces 180-Day Sit

The UFC 243 medical suspensions are in.
This past Saturday (Oct. 5), UFC 243 took place inside Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. In the main event, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker did battle in a middleweight title unification bout. Adesanya stopped Whittaker in the second stanza via TKO to become the undisputed 185-pound title holder.
UFC 243 Medical Suspensions
Facing a 180-day sit is Al Iaquinta, who suffered a unanimous decision loss to Dan Hooker in the co-main event. Peep the full list of UFC 243 medical suspensions below (via MixedMartialArts.com).
Israel Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker by KO (Strikes, Round 2, 3:33)
- 7 Days to Adesanya for Mandatory Rest
- 60 Days to Whittaker for KO – 45 Days No Contact
Dan Hooker defeated Al Iaquinta by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
- 30 Days to Hooker for Left Knee lacerations and 21 Days No Contact
- 180 Days to Iaquinta or clear by Negative X-Ray for Left Tib/Fib and Foot X-Rays
Sergey Spivac defeated Tai Tuivasa by Technical Submission (Arm Triangle Choke, Round 2, 3:14)
- 7 Days to Spivac for Mandatory Rest
- 45 Days to Tuivasa for Soreness Right Ribs and 30 Days No Contact
Dhiego Lima defeated Luke Jumeau by Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
- 7 Days to Lima for Mandatory Rest
- 30 Days to Jumeau since Scans and X-Rays were negative – 21 Days No Contact
Yorgan de Castro defeated Justin Tafa by KO (Punch, Round 1, 1:20)
- 7 Days to De Castro for Mandatory Rest
- 60 Days to Tafa for KO – 45 Days No Contact
Jake Matthews defeated Rostem Akman by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- 7 Days to Matthews for Mandatory Rest
- 7 Days to Akman for Mandatory Rest
Callan Potter defeated Maki Pitolo by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- 30 Days to Potter and 21 Days No Contact
- 30 Days to Pitolo and 21 Days No Contact
Brad Riddell defeated Jamie Mullarkey by Unanimous Decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-26)
- 45 Days to Riddell for Left Eyebrow Laceration and and 30 Days No Contact
- 30 Days to Mullarkey since Scans were Negative, 21 Days No Contact
Megan Anderson defeated Zarah Fairn dos Santos by Submission (Triangle, Round 1, 3:57)
- 7 Days to Anderson for Mandatory Rest
- 30 Days to Fairn for Left Eyelid laceration and 21 Days No Contact
Ji Yeon Kim defeated Nadia Kassem by TKO (Punches, Round 2, 4:59)
- 7 Days to Kim for Mandatory Rest
- 45 Days to Kassem since CT and X-Rays were Negative – 30 Days No Contact
Khalid Taha defeated Bruno Silva by Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke, Round 3, 3:00)
- 30 Days to Taha and 21 Days No Contact
- 45 Days to Da Silva for Left Eye Laceration and 30 Days No Contact