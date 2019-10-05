UFC 243 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 243 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (Saturday, October 5, 2019) the UFC 243 pay-per-view takes place in Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium.

The main event will feature a UFC middleweight title clash between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya. The co-main event features a lightweight showdown between Al Iaquinta and Dan Hooker.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 243 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 243 post-fight press conference.

