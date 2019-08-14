UFC 243 Press Conference Live Stream Tonight (Aug. 14)

A press conference will be held tonight (Aug. 14) to promote the Oct. 5 UFC 243 pay-per-view.

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and interim title holder Israel Adesanya will attend the presser. Adesanya brought the heat the last time he was in a press conference with Whittaker, but “The Reaper” wasn’t interested in trading barbs. Here’s what Adesanya said during the UFC Summer press conference last month.

“That last fight for me, look at this, you think you have a limit. When I got to that fifth round, I looked better than I did in the first round. I don’t know anyone here that can even talk about their gas tank being that way. Look at him when he fought Romero when he got to that point.

“Like I say, he keeps getting dropped. My a** never hit the ground once. When I got rocked, I came back like a champion and dropped him like, four or five times. So, I know where my limit is and I push past it. And guess what? It’s still infinite. We always have another plateau to go, so hey.”

Whittaker later told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that Adesanya is “arguing by himself.”

“I guess the biggest difference for this fight and this opponent is that he’s got a problem,” Whittaker said. “He’s kind of like arguing by himself. All my other opponents realize they’re not gonna get a rise out of me and they’re just chill and we fight. In the weeks coming we’ve got a fight. Face-to-face, you know. We can resolve our differences then. It’s different with him because he has a one-man argument. So yeah, I don’t care. It is what it is.”

Tonight’s press conference will begin at 10 p.m. ET. You can catch the live stream below courtesy of the UFC’s YouTube channel.