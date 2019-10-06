UFC 243 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Robert Whittaker & Israel Adesanya Top List

UFC 243 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

The UFC 243 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN 2 at 8 p.m. ET and ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6 p.m. ET.

Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya in a middleweight title fight served as the headliner. The interim champion became the true champion when he won by TKO in the second round. Adesanya and Whittaker each made $40,000.

In the co-main event, Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker in a lightweight bout took place and saw Hooker win by decision. Both Hooker and Iaquinta each made $10,000.

UFC 243 Results: Adesanya TKO’s Whittaker

Rounding out the five bout main card was Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergey Spivac in a heavyweight bout, Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima in a welterweight contest, and Justin Tafa vs. Yorgan De Castro in a heavyweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Israel Adesanya: $40,000 def. Robert Whittaker: $40,000

Dan Hooker: $10,000 def. Al Iaquinta: $10,000

Serghei Spivac: $3,500 def. Tai Tuivasa: $5,000

Dhiego Lima: $5,000 def. Luke Jumeau: $4,000

Yorgan De Castro: $3,500 def. Justin Tafa: $3,500

Jake Matthews: $10,000 def. Rostem Akman: $3,500

Callan Potter: $3,500 def. Maki Pitolo: $3,500

Brad Riddell: $3,500 def. Jamie Mullarkey: $3,500

Megan Anderson: $4,000 def. Zarah Fairn: $3,500

Ji Yeon Kim: $4,000 def. Nadia Kassem: $3,500

Khalid Taha: $3,500 def. Bruno Silva: $3,500