UFC 243 Results: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya

UFC 243 goes down tonight (Sat. October 5, 2019) from Sydney, Australia. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between a UFC middleweight title clash between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.

Whittaker was originally slated to defend his title against Kelvin Gastelum at the UFC 234 pay-per-view. However, he had to pull out of the fight at the last minute due to a hernia and collapsed bowel. The UFC champ is on a nine-fight win streak heading into this bout.

UFC 243 Predictions: Whittaker vs. Adesanya

The rising contender became a UFC middleweight champion when he picked up a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in the co-headliner of the UFC 236 pay-per-view event. The show went down on April 13, 2019 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The co-headliner will see a lightweight bout between Al Iaquinta and Dan Hooker.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergey Spivack in a heavyweight bout, Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima in a welterweight contest, and Justin Tafa vs. Yorgan De Castro in a heavyweight bout.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights from the Marvel Stadium. Check out MMA News’ UFC 243 results below:

Quick UFC 243 Results

Main Card (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Israel Adesanya

Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergey Spivack

Welterweight: Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Yorgan De Castro

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Rostem Akman

Welterweight: Callan Potter vs. Maki Pitolo

Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Brad Riddell

Women’s Featherweight: Megan Anderson vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos

Preliminary Card (ESPN+/6 p.m. ET)

Women’s Flyweight: Nadia Kassem vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Bantamweight: Khalid Taha vs. Bruno Silva

**Keep refreshing for live results**