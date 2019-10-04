UFC 243 Weigh-ins Live Stream & Results Tonight (Oct. 4)

The UFC 243 weigh-ins will take place tonight (Oct. 4) at 8 p.m. ET.

All 22 fighters on the UFC 243 card are set to tip the scales. UFC 243 will be held inside Marvel Stadium on Oct. 5. Headlining the card will be a middleweight title unification bout between champion Robert Whittaker and interim title holder Israel Adesanya. Adesanya earned the interim gold with his April win over Kelvin Gastelum.

Also tipping the scales will be co-headliners Al Iaquinta and Dan Hooker. A women’s bantamweight clash between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington was also set for the card. Holm had to pull out due to an injury and as a result, Pennington was removed from the event as well.

You can catch a live stream of the UFC 243 weigh-ins below courtesy of the UFC.

Main Card (PPV)

Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya

Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergey Spivak

Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima

Justin Tafa vs. Yorgan De Castro

Prelims (ESPN2)

Jake Matthews vs. Rostem Akman

Callan Potter vs. Maki Pitolo

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Brad Riddell

Megan Anderson vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos

Prelims (ESPN+)

Nadia Kassem vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Khalid Taha vs. Bruno Silva