UFC 243’s Adesanya: ‘I Don’t Know When Whittaker Became The Undisputed Champ’

Israel Adesanya says he is fighting for another interim belt at UFC 243.

The Kiwi believes Robert Whittaker is still the interim champion and questions when he was even declared the undisputed champion.

“I’m just calling it as I see it,” Adesanya said to MMA Junkie. “I’ve never lied. I’ve never said anything that wasn’t true – or I didn’t see it as the truth. Yeah, I just say what I see, and if they want to take whatever they want to take out of it, then they can try and mentalist me or whatever, but it doesn’t matter.

“I think even he knows – I keep saying, he was the interim champ. I don’t know when he became the undisputed champ. Am I lying? Exactly. He’s the interim champ. So when I get this belt, that’s the interim belt, then I get another one, so I’ll be the double interim champ.”

Although he believes Robert Whittaker is still the interim champion, Israel Adesanya doesn’t care about the belts. Rather, he just says it is about beating him.

“Title isn’t (expletive),” Adesanya said. “It’s him. Beating him, right here, that’s what matters. That’s the goal. The belt, (expletive) the belts. They just look good with the gold that I already have. But just beating him, a killer like him in his home country, that’s the goal.”