UFC 244 Bonuses, Live Gate, & Attendance Revealed

The UFC 244 bonuses, live gate, and attendance have been released.

UFC 244 took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Headlining the card was a welterweight clash between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz for the one-time-only BMF championship. Masvidal scored a third-round TKO victory via doctor’s stoppage due to Diaz’s cut.

The co-main event saw middleweight action. Darren Till went one-on-one with Kelvin Gastelum. After three rounds had concluded, many fans and analysts had Till winning two rounds to one. Those same people were baffled when one judge scored the fight 30-27 for Gastelum. That judge was overruled, however, and Till earned the split nod.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Corey Anderson and Kevin Lee. Anderson stopped Johnny Walker in the first round via TKO, while Lee knocked out Gregor Gillespie via head kick in the opening frame.

“Fight of the Night” honors went to Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque. Thompson scored a unanimous decision victory over Luque.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew a sellout crowd of 20,143 fans. A live gate number came out to $6,575,996.19. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC 244. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC 244 bonuses?