UFC 244 Highlights: Corey Anderson Silences Johnny Walker

Corey Anderson put on a stunning performance against Johnny Walker at UFC 244.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout on Saturday night (November 2nd, 2019) at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Anderson came out and stunned him with a right hand in the first round. Anderson stayed on him, battered him, and eventually finished him to earn the TKO victory.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

NO. OVERTIME. NEEDED.@CoreyA_MMA gets the finish and then lets Johnny Walker hear it 😡 #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/Dkz09TOpRi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 3, 2019

Anderson was on a three-fight winning streak heading into this fight with wins over Patrick Cummins, Glover Teixeira, and Ilir Latifi by unanimous decision. In his latest outing, he put on a heck of a performance over Latifi at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event from the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Walker had been undefeated during his time with the Las Vegas-based promotion as he picked up KO wins over the likes of Khalil Rountree Jr. and Justin Ledet. In his latest outing, Walker beat Misha Cirkunov on March 2, 2019, at UFC 235 via TKO in the first round. Walker dislocated his shoulder during his celebration after the fight. Thus, the reason that he’s been out of action.

