UFC 244 Highlights: Derrick Lewis Outstrikes Blagoy Ivanov

Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov was a fun fight at UFC 244.

Although the fight went the distance, don’t let that keep you away from watching this fight as it was entertaining. Both fighters were throwing some big bombs and there was even a submission attempt by Ivanov that failed. In the end, Lewis got the decision win.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout on Saturday night (November 2nd, 2019) at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Lewis swinging for the fences in round 2!!#UFC244 pic.twitter.com/YerpHBOY40 — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

Ivanov was looking to pick up his third win in a row under the UFC banner entering this fight. After dropping a loss in his UFC debut against Junior dos Santos, Ivanov has picked up unanimous decision victories over Ben Rothwell and Tai Tuivasa.

In his latest fight, Lewis lost by second-round TKO to former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos in the headliner of UFC on ESPN + 4 on March 9, 2019 from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. As a result, this marked the second straight loss for the hard-hitting heavyweight star.

Lewis suffered a loss to UFC heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier in the headliner of the UFC 230 pay-per-view event. Before this, at UFC 226 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Lewis was able to pick up a unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou.

