UFC 244 Highlights: Edmen Shahbazyan Scores Head Kick KO Over Brad Tavares

Edmen Shahbazyan got people talking with his win over Brad Tavares at UFC 244.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout on Saturday night (November 2nd, 2019) at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. As seen in the fight, he dopped Tavares early but stayed patient. He then knocked the Hawaiian out cold with a head kick.

Shahbazyan is now 10-0 and came into this fight ranked 13th in the division.

UFC 244 Results: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 244 pay-per-view event. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.