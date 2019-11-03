UFC 244 Highlights: Jair Rozenstruik Starches Andrei Arlovski

Jair Rozenstruik finished Andrei Arlovski at UFC 244.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout on Saturday night (November 2nd, 2019) at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Right out of the gate in round one, Rozenstruik came forward and put the MMA legend down with a powerful strike that forced the referee to wave it off.

Rozenstruik is making a name for himself as this win extends his record to 9-0 and 8-0 by knockout. This also snapped Arlovski’s streak of his past eight fights going the distance.

UFC 244 Results: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 244 pay-per-view event. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.