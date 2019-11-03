UFC 244 Highlights: Jorge Masvidal Defeats Nate Diaz by Doctor Stoppage

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz was exactly what was advertised at UFC 244.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on Saturday night (November 2nd, 2019) at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Although the fight ended early, it was exactly what you thought would happen as it was a slugfest that saw Masvidal drop Diaz once in the first round and a second time in the following round. Diaz had a large cut on the side of his right eye.

After the third round, the doctor stopped the fight due to the cut that Diaz had. Masvidal was awarded the TKO win and the BMF Title.



UFC 244 Results: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

HE REALLY FAKED THE FLYING KNEE 🤣 #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/8z6I71QSnQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 3, 2019

Not the way either wanted it to end #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/H6ny0jpZQA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 3, 2019

It's over. Doctor calls a stop to this one due to a cut on Diaz's eye. #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/F66UjSBsSo — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

Diaz scored a unanimous decision win over Anthony Pettis at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Prior to this fight, Diaz had not been seen in the Octagon since his rematch with Conor McGregor back at UFC 202. He suffered a majority decision loss five months after submitting McGregor in their first bout at UFC 196.

Masvidal scored a quick knockout win over Ben Askren at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada when he landed a flying knee strike.

Prior to this fight, Masvidal scored a second-round knockout over Darren Till in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 5 on March 16, 2019, at The O2 Arena in London, England. This elevated him to the spot in the division and is a clear top contender.

