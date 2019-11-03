UFC 244 Highlights: Kevin Lee Destroys Gregor Gillespie

Kevin Lee destroyed Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout on Saturday night (November 2nd, 2019) at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

In the first round, Lee was lighting him up but finished him with a right hand that was followed up with a head kick and that’s a wrap.



UFC 244 Results: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Gillespie was on a 13-fight winning streak heading into this fight with the chance to sneak into the top 10 of the lightweight division as Lee was ranked #8 coming into this bout. He had dominated all six of his UFC opponents up to this point with his previous win over Yancy Medeiros in January.

Lee made his return to lightweight in this fight after moving to welterweight following his loss to Al Iaquinta in the main event of UFC on Fox 31 last December.

He would lose to Rafael dos Anjos in a welterweight bout at the UFC Rochester from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York on ESPN+. He announced his comeback to lightweight after this setback.

