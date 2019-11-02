UFC 244 Highlights: Lyman Good TKO’s Chance Rencountre

By
Andrew Ravens
-
Lyman Good finished Chance Rencountre at UFC 244. 

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on Saturday night (November 2nd, 2019) at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. In the third round of this fight, Good picked up the TKO win. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

