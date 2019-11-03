UFC 244 Highlights: Shane Burgos TKO’s Makwan Amirkhani With Flurry Of Strikes

Shane Burgos put on an impressive performance over Makwan Amirkhani at UFC 244.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout on Saturday night (November 2nd, 2019) at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. With seconds left in the third round, Burgos, who had been putting on a beating, swarmed him with strikes after stunning him with a shot to the body.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

