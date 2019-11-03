UFC 244 Highlights: Stephen Thompson Decisions Vicente Luque

Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque went the distance at UFC 244.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on Saturday night (November 2nd, 2019) at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

It was an entertaining striking affair for both fighters. Thomson looked great despite his recent setback while Luque showed that he can compete with one of the best fighters in the welterweight division. Both men had their moments where they stunned each other. Thompson’s chin held up as well. In the end, the judges gave the win to Thompson.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Luque hunting here in round 1 and looks to have hurt Wonderboy!#UFC244 pic.twitter.com/3YHVu9yQWs — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

Thompson suffered a unanimous decision loss to Darren Till in the main event of the UFC Liverpool event back in May 2018. In his latest outing, Thompson lost to former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 6 by knockout in the second round.

Luque entered this fight on a six-fight winning streak with notable wins over Niko Price, Chad Laprise, Jalin Turner, Bryan Barberena, and Derrick Krantz. In his previous fight, he scored a decision win over Mike Perry at the UFC Uruguay event from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on ESPN+

