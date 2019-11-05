UFC 244 Medical Suspensions: Nate Diaz Faces 90-Day Sit

The UFC 244 medical suspensions have rolled out.

UFC 244 took place this past Saturday night (Nov. 2). It emanated from Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz clashed for a special BMF championship. Masvidal emerged victorious after the Octagon-side doctor stopped the fight due to deep cuts on the eyebrow and below the eye of Diaz. The Stockton native is looking at a 90-day medical suspension.

Also facing a 90-day sit is Gregor Gillespie, who was brutally knocked out by Kevin Lee via head kick. Chance Rencountre, Andrei Arlovski, Brad Tavares, and Makwan Amirkhani join Diaz and Gillespie in terms of lengthy suspensions.

Peep the rest of the UFC 244 medical suspensions below (via Newsday).