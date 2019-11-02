UFC 244 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 244 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (Saturday, November 2, 2019) the UFC 244 pay-per-view event takes place inside the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6:15 p.m. ET.

The main event will feature a welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. The co-main event features a middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Darren Till.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 244 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 244 post-fight press conference.