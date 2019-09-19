UFC 244 Press Conference Live Stream Tonight (Sept. 19)

UFC 244 goes down on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden where Jorge Masvidal will take on Nate Diaz in the main event. The two will be fighting for the BMF title and it is one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

Jorge Masvidal is coming off of a spectacular five-second flying knee knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239 to hand him his first loss. Before that, “Gamebred” knocked out Darren Till in March to get back into the win column.

Nate Diaz meanwhile, is coming off of a decision win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. It was his first fight in three years since he had the back-to-back fights with Conor McGregor. Like Masvidal, the Stockton native is a fan favorite.

The two will now hold a press conference today (Sept. 19) in New York to promote their upcoming fight. Whether or not the BMF title will be on display or revealed what it will look like is unknown.

UFC 244 also features the likes of Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till and Johnny Walker vs. Corey Anderson, but the press conference will just be Masvidal, Diaz and UFC president, Dana White.

Watch the press conference at 7 p.m.: