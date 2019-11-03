UFC 244 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Jorge Masvidal & Nate Diaz Top List

UFC 244 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

The UFC 244 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz in a welterweight bout for the BMF Title (bad mother f**ker) headlined the show that saw Masvidal score a TKO win via doctor stoppage. In the co-headliner, Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till in a middleweight bout took place with Till winning by decision.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque in a welterweight bout, Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout, and Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov in a heavyweight bout.

UFC 244 Results: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

Masvidal and Diaz topped the payout list. The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Jorge Masvidal: $20,000 def. Nate Diaz: $20,000

Darren Till: $5,000 def. Kelvin Gastelum: $15,000

Stephen Thompson: $10,000 def. Vicente Luque: $10,000

Derrick Lewis: $15,000 def. Blagoy Ivanov: $4,000

Kevin Lee: $15,000 def. Gregor Gillespie: $5,000

Corey Anderson: $10,000 def. Johnny Walker: $4,000

Shane Burgos: $5,000 def. Makwan Amirkhani: $5,000

Edmen Shahbazyan: $4,000 def. Brad Tavares: $15,000

Jair Rozenstruik: $3,500 def. Andrei Arlovski: $20,000

Katlyn Chookagian: $5,000 def. Jennifer Maia: $4,000

Lyman Good: $4,000 def. Chance Rencountre: $4,000

Hakeem Dawodu: $4,000 def. Julio Arce: $4,000