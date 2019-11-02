UFC 244 Results: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

UFC 244 goes down tonight (Sat. November 2, 2019) from the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz in a welterweight bout for the BMF Title (bad mother f**ker).

Diaz scored a unanimous decision win over Anthony Pettis at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Prior to this fight, Diaz had not been seen in the Octagon since his rematch with Conor McGregor back at UFC 202. He suffered a majority decision loss five months after submitting McGregor in their first bout at UFC 196.

BMF Championship Unveiled Ahead Of UFC 244 (Video)

Masvidal scored a quick knockout win over Ben Askren at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada when he landed a flying knee strike. Prior to this fight, Masvidal scored a second-round knockout over Darren Till in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 5 on March 16, 2019, at The O2 Arena in London, England. This elevated him to the spot in the division and is a clear top contender.

The co-headliner will see Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till in a middleweight bout.

Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque in a welterweight bout, Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout, and Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov in a heavyweight bout rounds out the five bout main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC 244 results below:

Quick UFC 244 Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Welterweight bout: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

Middleweight bout: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque vs. Stephen Thompson

Heavyweight bout: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Derrick Lewis

Lightweight bout: Gregor Gillespie vs. Kevin Lee

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight bout: Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

Featherweight bout: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Shane Burgos

Middleweight bout: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brad Tavares

Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jair Rozenstruik

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Women’s flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Welterweight bout: Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre

Featherweight bout: Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu

