UFC 244 ‘Thrill and the Agony:’ Jorge Masvidal & The Rock Embrace

UFC 244 was highly anticipated and Jorge Masvidal made the most of his opportunity.

The event was held inside the Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday night (Nov. 2). Headlining the card was a welterweight clash between Masvidal and Nate Diaz. The two did battle for the one-time-only BMF championship. Masvidal earned the third-round TKO win via doctor’s stoppage.

Hollywood megastar, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, was in attendance at UFC 244. He crowned Masvidal with the BMF title. “The Rock” will play former UFC fighter Mark Kerr in an upcoming biopic.

The co-main event saw Darren Till move up to the middleweight division. He took on Kelvin Gastelum. The bout went the distance and Till was declared the winner via split decision.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC posted a preview of the latest edition of “The Thrill and the Agony” focusing on UFC 244. At the end of the clip, Masvidal and “The Rock” are seen exchanging kind words.

Fight fans are also treated to the reactions of Till and Gastelum following their encounter. You’ll also get to see Diaz’s reaction to his defeat and a brief conversation he had inside the Octagon with UFC president Dana White.