UFC 244 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Official, Prelim & Standby Fighter Miss Weight

UPDATE: The UFC 244 weigh-in results are in. The only fighter on the card who missed weight is Jennifer Maia. Jared Cannonier, who is on standby in case the UFC 244 co-main event falls through, also missed weight at 186.8 pounds.

The UFC 244 weigh-ins will take place today (Nov. 1) at 9 a.m. ET.

All 24 fighters on the UFC 244 card are set to tip the scales. UFC 244 will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City tomorrow night. Headlining the card will be a welterweight scrap between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. The winner will be crowned with the one-time-only BMF championship.

Also tipping the scales will be co-headliners Kelvin Gastelum and Darren Till. While Till had some last-minute visa issues, he was able to make it to NYC. Still, Jared Cannonier is on standby in case things go awry for Till during the weight cut. Gastelum has said he will not accept a bout with Cannonier at the last minute.

Main Card (PPV)

Jorge Masvidal (169.6) vs. Nate Diaz (170.4)

Kelvin Gastelum (184) vs. Darren Till (186)

Stephen Thompson (170.4) vs. Vicente Luque (170.2)

Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (257.4)

Kevin Lee (155.6) vs. Gregor Gillespie (155.4)

Prelims (ESPN2)



Corey Anderson (204.6) vs. Johnny Walker (204.8)

Shane Burgos (145.8) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (145.4)

Brad Tavares (184.6) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185)

Andrei Arlovski (244) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (246.2)

Prelims (ESPN+)



Jennifer Maia (127.2)* vs. Katlyn Chookagian (125.4)

Lyman Good (169.6) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.8)

Julio Arce (145.4) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (145.8)

Reserve

Jared Cannonier (186.8)

*- Fighter has missed weight