UFC 244’s Jorge Masvidal Regrets Letting Colby Covington ‘Tread’ On Him

Jorge Masvidal, who was once a friend of Colby Covington, is now regretting letting him “tread.”

Masvidal and Covington had been friends and teammates at American Top Team for years. Even in the midst of Covington’s MAGA shtick, “Chaos” had been showing support for “Gamebred.” Things took a turn however when Covington started comparing Masvidal to a sidekick and then calling him a journeyman. Things boiled over when Masvidal called for a title shot against Kamaru Usman and Covington blasted “Gamebred” in a Twitter rant.

Masvidal Explains What He Regrets About Covington Situation

Masvidal had claimed that the real issue with Covington began when “Chaos” didn’t pay a beloved coach the money he was owed. During a UFC 244 media day session, Masvidal said Covington is lucky he isn’t using his connections to solve their beef (via MMAJunkie.com).

“That is my city, and I’m very polite to him. In the snap of a finger, I could have five cars packed to the teeth with individuals to make sure he never comes back,” Masvidal said. “I don’t want to do that. I want to handle it man to man. He won’t give me that. I just really want to talk to him and tell him, ‘What is your (expletive) problem?’”

Masvidal went on to say that he has done a lot for Covington over the years and he wants to know why he’s being repaid in this manner.

“Why after I let you sleep on my couch?” Masvidal said. “You ate off my food. I helped you get on MMA Junkie. I helped you get Ariel Helwani, BJPenn.com. Why would you just tread on me for Facebook likes? Are you that much of a (expletive)? And I’m that much of an idiot. The mistake is on me because I (expletive) let him.”

Masvidal is set to collide with Nate Diaz this Saturday night (Nov. 2). The two will meet in a welterweight tilt for the one-time-only BMF championship. Covington will challenge Usman for the welterweight gold at UFC 245 on Dec. 14. Join MMA News this weekend for live coverage of UFC 244.